newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Five crew members disembark U.S.-bound Royal Caribbean ship after some test positive for COVID

By Sarah Dewberry
Denver Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean said several crew members on the Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19. According to USA Today, five crew members disembarked at Mallorca's Port of Palma in Spain. Royal Caribbean spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro told E.W. Scripps in a statement that the ship is currently making its way...

www.thedenverchannel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
E.w. Scripps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Caribbean#Covid#Pcr Test#Positive Test#U S#Crew Members#Board Members#Covid#The Odyssey Of The Seas#Usa Today#The Royal Caribbean#Mallorca#Odyssey#Pcr#U S#United States#Ongoing Testing#Palma#Disembark U S Bound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean adjusts cruise ship health protocols on Singapore cruises due to Covid-19 alert

Royal Caribbean is advising guests sailing on Quantum of the Seas from Singapore of new protocols following an increase in Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Singapore raised its alert status to "Phase 2 - Heighten Alert", following "several clusters of infections" over the past two weeks. A total of 46 total cases have been reported, primarily in health care areas and an airport terminal.
Port Canaveral, FLfox35orlando.com

Royal Caribbean holds vaccine event for crew members

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Cruise industry officials are reacting to the latest developments in Florida’s lawsuit to get cruising to return to the Sunshine State. Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas sailed into Port Canaveral on Wednesday. It was a sign of the start of crew member vaccinations for the cruise line.
Public Healthabc11.com

Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises

NEW YORK CITY -- It's a significant step forward for the cruise industry. The CDC has given Royal Caribbean the green light to run test cruises. According to multiple reports, the cruise company will be able to conduct these simulated cruises late next month using volunteer passengers. The tests are...
Business Insider

Royal Caribbean Gets U.S. Approval To Resume Sailings

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said Wednesday that it has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, the cruise company will mark a return with Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departing from Port...
Public Healthwkzo.com

U.S. CDC green lights Royal Caribbean cruise sail in June

(Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control said it had provisionally approved one cruise ship from Royal Caribbean to begin restricted revenue sailing in June. The CDC said the approval followed a request for a conditional sailing certificate and the submission of a complete port agreement. The CDC said it...
Public Healththecut.com

Even Without Passengers, Cruise Ship Still Reports COVID Outbreak

Every time I have read a headline about cruise ships for the past 15 months, the same thought has flashed through my tired brain: Surely this one will be enough? The cruises will cool it now? Because every time, the substance of the article that follows reads roughly the same way: Cruise company decides it is time to set sail once again; coronavirus outbreak ensues. It has been this way since the early stages of the pandemic, when cruise ships emerged as floating hotspots of viral spread pinging from port to port. The conditions onboard these giant petri dishes — usually crowded, close, largely communal — just seem overripe for the transmission of a highly contagious pathogen, and if you require more evidence in support of that theory, then consider Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas. Who is she, you ask? A brand-new vessel currently weathering a spate of coronavirus infections, despite the fact that her hordes of passengers have not yet descended.
Public Healthwtxl.com

Royal Caribbean receives thumbs up from CDC to conduct a test cruise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that it's approved Royal Caribbean Group to conduct a simulated cruise. Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley shared a letter on Facebook from the CDC announcing its approval. “After 15 months and so much work by so many during...
Public Healthpositivelyosceola.com

Royal Caribbean gets the CDC thumbs up to test sailing in US waters

Royal Caribbean has gotten the thumbs up from the CDC to begin simulated cruises from the United States beginning this summer. Royal Caribbean announced on Tuesday that it has been granted permission to launch a “trial” cruise on the ship Freedom of the Seas June 20-22. The CDC posted an approval letter on the approval on Facebook by Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley.
Click10.com

CDC gives Royal Caribbean the go-ahead to begin simulated voyages

MIAMI – Royal Caribbean cruise line has received the green light from the CDC to begin test cruises. Those simulated voyages could set sail as soon as next month. One of the last cruise ships to set sail before the industry shut down over a year ago will now be the first to help usher in this long-awaited comeback.
Travelroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean receives permission to begin test cruises on Freedom of the Seas

The last Royal Caribbean International cruise ship to sail before the cruise industry shutdown will be the first one to restart operations. Royal Caribbean has received permission from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to start test cruises in preparation for regular revenue sailings. Royal Caribbean International...
Public HealthPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Crew Members on U.S. Bound Cruise Ship Contract Covid

Several crew members onboard Royal Caribbean’s new ship have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The crew members onboard Odyssey of the Seas contracted the virus in Spain as the cruise line is headed to the U.S., however, no passengers were on board, a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Fox News Tuesday.
Public HealthCNET

Volunteers will set sail on Royal Caribbean 'trial voyage'

Royal Caribbean International will embark on the first CDC-approved test cruise in June. The trial voyage is one of the first steps cruise lines need to take before allowing paying passengers to travel through US waters. The cruise received CDC approval on May 25, according to a post Royal Caribbean...
Florida Stateroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Florida tells Royal Caribbean it does not need its permission for cruise ships to sail

The Florida Health Department informed Royal Caribbean this week it can directly appeal to the CDC to begin cruises. One of the mandates included in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan for cruise ships to be able to restart sailings from the United States is for each line to secure agreements with port and health authorities in the U.S. cities they plan to visit.
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean Group CEO: "We will not need to be wearing masks" on cruise ships

Everyone wants to know what the health protocols will be like on a cruise ship when they restart sailings, and it appears expectations are changing. With Royal Caribbean quietly changing its Covid-19 vaccine requirements on its website over the weekend, it appears the cruise line is preparing to pivot some of its onboard policies based on the changing science we see in the world today.