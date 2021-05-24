Five crew members disembark U.S.-bound Royal Caribbean ship after some test positive for COVID

Every time I have read a headline about cruise ships for the past 15 months, the same thought has flashed through my tired brain: Surely this one will be enough? The cruises will cool it now? Because every time, the substance of the article that follows reads roughly the same way: Cruise company decides it is time to set sail once again; coronavirus outbreak ensues. It has been this way since the early stages of the pandemic, when cruise ships emerged as floating hotspots of viral spread pinging from port to port. The conditions onboard these giant petri dishes — usually crowded, close, largely communal — just seem overripe for the transmission of a highly contagious pathogen, and if you require more evidence in support of that theory, then consider Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas. Who is she, you ask? A brand-new vessel currently weathering a spate of coronavirus infections, despite the fact that her hordes of passengers have not yet descended.