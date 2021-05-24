Law officers shoot, kill driver as chase ends near Nogales Walmart, sheriff says
The driver of a tractor-trailer was shot and killed by law officers Monday after a chase that led from Interstate 19 south to a Walmart parking lot in Nogales, officials said. Officers from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and the Nogales Police Department fired at the driver in the Walmart parking lot and on nearby Grand Avenue, where the driver stopped, said Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway.tucson.com