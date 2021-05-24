newsbreak-logo
'No legitimate reason' for Arizona audit: Maricopa County's GOP recorder

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona's partisan audit of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots restarted on Monday, as county officials seek litigation over ballot handling and potential defamation. Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder in charge of administering Maricopa County's elections, has started speaking out against the process, and said Monday on ABC News Live's "The Breakdown," that there was no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit."

Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita running for Arizona secretary of state

PHOENIX – The Republican legislator behind the law to remove inactive voters from Arizona’s early voter list is setting her sights on the state’s top elections post. Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita filed her 2022 statement of interest for secretary of state on Thursday morning, a step required before Arizona candidates can start collecting nominating petition signatures.
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona urges GOP to approve Jan. 6 commission

PHOENIX – Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is urging Senate Republicans to greenlight a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A bill to authorize the probe was passed in the House last week, with 35 Republicans joining the majority Democrats, but it needs at least 10 GOP votes to get through the Senate.
Arizona StateMSNBC

Arizona GOP's election 'audit' going far worse than Trump realizes

Donald Trump has been watching the utterly bonkers election "audit" in Arizona with great interest. In fact, a New York Times reporter recently noted that Trump has told people close to him that he believes the Arizona audit "could undo" the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was against...
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
CBS News

Maricopa County, Arizona elections official calls Trump's false claim about a deleted database "unhinged"

A controversial audit of ballots from the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona, has pitted some Republicans against each other. Former President Trump raised unfounded claims that a database was deleted, which Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer called "readily falsifiable" and "unhinged." Richer joined "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss why he's speaking up.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Arizona Senate GOP's 2020 Election Audit Resumes Amid Controversy

A controversial review of 2020 election results in Maricopa County resumed on Monday after a one-week hiatus. Workers at color-coded tables in matching color-coded shirts began again the process of recounting, by hand, votes cast for president and U.S. Senate. Others took pictures of ballots using cameras suspended above tables inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the state fairground in Phoenix.
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County should replace voting equipment because GOP-backed recount compromised its security

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), the state’s chief elections officer, advised Maricopa County Thursday that it should replace all voting machines that were turned over to a private contractor for an audit of the 2020 presidential election, citing “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity” of the machines that make them unusable for future elections.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Watchdog group sues for Arizona election audit records

PHOENIX (AP) — A government watchdog group is suing the Arizona Senate seeking access to records related to the Senate Republicans’ audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County. Washington-based American Oversight filed the suit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday. It says the Senate is violating Arizona’s public...