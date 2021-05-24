'No legitimate reason' for Arizona audit: Maricopa County's GOP recorder
Arizona's partisan audit of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots restarted on Monday, as county officials seek litigation over ballot handling and potential defamation. Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder in charge of administering Maricopa County's elections, has started speaking out against the process, and said Monday on ABC News Live's "The Breakdown," that there was no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit."www.msn.com