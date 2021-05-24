Home destroyed by fire in St. Clair County

Several arrests were made following a trio of drug busts this past week in St. Clair County. Last Monday, May 3rd, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 2500 block of Spruce Street where methamphetamine, analog pills, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin were all seized. Port Huron men, ages 22 and 44 years old, were arrested. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s office made a traffic stop at Dove and Minnesota Road in Port Huron Township in which cocaine and cash were found inside the suspect’s vehicle. A 51 and 52 year old man as well as a 42 year old woman, all from Port Huron, were taken into custody and will be facing multiple drug related charges. Then on Thursday a home on the 3300 block of 30th Street was searched in which a handgun, ammunition, and drug packaging materials were seized. The suspect will face charges including being a felon in possession of a handgun and was lodged at the St. Clair County Jail.