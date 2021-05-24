newsbreak-logo
Home destroyed by fire in St. Clair County

sanilacbroadcasting.com
 3 days ago

Fire officials say a four-alarm fire in St. Clair County has destroyed a residential home Monday afternoon. According to firefighters, a resident who was home at the time the fire broke out in the 1500 block of Sturdevant Road in Kimball Township was able to escape without injury. Kimball Township...

