NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Heat

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will once again be in action on Monday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The game went into overtime in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon for the first game of the NBA Playoffs, and while Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater to go to overtime, Khris Middelton hit the dagger for the Bucks to win 109-107.

For Monday's game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

