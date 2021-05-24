newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Heat

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will once again be in action on Monday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The game went into overtime in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon for the first game of the NBA Playoffs, and while Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater to go to overtime, Khris Middelton hit the dagger for the Bucks to win 109-107.

For Monday's game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

More on the Miami Heat and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
144
Followers
684
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Playoff Series#Go Game#The Miami Heat#The Nba Playoffs#Fantasylabs Nba#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Washington Wizards#Mvp#Lakers#The Game#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons secure second-best odds in NBA draft lottery with 120-107 loss to Heat

Despite their 20-52 record, the 2020-21 season was a memorable one for the Detroit Pistons. All four 2020 draft picks — Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee — showed promise. Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, Detroit’s two offseason splashes in free agency, delivered the best seasons of their careers. Several of the newcomers, particularly Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson, also had strong seasons and have positioned themselves well entering restricted free agency this summer.
NBACBS Sports

Can Miami Heat regain last season's playoff magic after a mediocre regular season?

After a surprising run to the NBA Finals in a season that was interrupted by the pandemic, the Miami Heat looked like a team that was built to make several trips back to the finals for the coming years, especially after locking up All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to a five-year, $163 million contract before the start of the season. However, after their dominant postseason run, in which they picked apart the Bucks in five games and pushed past the Celtics in the conference finals, the Heat have looked nothing like that team in the bubble this season as they try to avoid the play-in tournament and potentially risking missing the playoffs altogether.
NBAspotonflorida.com

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus...
NBAwtmj.com

Bucks drop regular season finale to Bulls; all sights set to the Heat

The Bucks drop game 72 of the 2021 regular season to finish with a record of 46-26 on the year. All sights are now pointed towards the round one match up versus the Miami Heat. They say revenge is best served right away, and the Bucks will get their chance to redeem their Eastern Conference semi-finals lost against the Heat in the bubble back in 2020.
NBAbuffalonynews.net

Heat F Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out vs. Pistons

Forward Jimmy Butler will miss the Miami Heat's regular-season finale against the host Detroit Pistons on Sunday with lower back tightness. Nemanja Bjelica is expected to start at small forward for Miami (39-32). Butler, 31, has averaged a team-leading 21.5 points and 7.1 assists to along with 6.9 rebounds per...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 things to watch in tank finale vs. the Miami Heat

A loss, and they are guaranteed the second-worst record in the NBA, while a win opens up a potential can of worms that none of us want to see. The Pistons will be shorthanded once again, with most of their veterans sitting out with “injuries” and Isaiah Stewart likely to miss his second game in a row due to personal reasons.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 122-108 win over Miami Heat

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat looked fairly different when they met during the first week of the season for a double-header in December. Although the Heat were without leading man Jimmy Butler and guard Victor Oladipo in the lineup this time around, these new rosters for both teams were interesting to watch last night. It was a rather routine win for the Bucks as they claimed yet another season series over an Eastern Conference opponent with a 122-108 win over the Heat.
NBAbostonnews.net

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoffpositioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAYardbarker

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh was among the players included in the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Bosh was a member of the Heat's team that made four straight NBA Finals from 2010 to 2014, including winning championships in 2012 and 2013. He was joined by Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace; Coaches: Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell. WNBA: Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Heat will battle the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT. The Heat lost against the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday to a score of 108-122. SG Kendrick Nunn rained down 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. C Bam Adebayo delivered 5 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. SF Trevor Ariza made 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Miami ranks 2nd at 39-32 in the Southeast Division.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Power Rankings: Can anyone beat the healthy Nets; Bubble Heat back?

In the final regular-season edition of our NBA Power Rankings, we explore whether anyone can beat the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs and whether the Bubble Heat is back. The end of the 2020-21 NBA regular season is here. As some teams place a bow on what was otherwise a forgettable and disappointing year, as they prepare for the offseason, there are also many teams whose season, in some ways, is just beginning.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (39-32) @ Detroit Pistons (20-51)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (39-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (20-51) tonight with several players sitting out for both teams. With the New York Knicks beating the Boston Celtics, the only suspense left is whether the Heat — now locked in as the No. 6 seed — will face the Milwaukee Bucks as expected or the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.
NBA94.3 Jack FM

Bucks drop season finale to Bulls, get ready to face Heat in playoffs

CHICAGO – Thaddeus Young tallied 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks 118-112 in the final game of the regular season. Coby White added 19 for Chicago. The Bucks did not play their starters after the number-two seed in the playoffs was out of reach before tip-off. Bucks coach...