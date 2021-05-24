newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Heat Starting Lineup Against Bucks

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks had an overtime thriller in their first playoff game on Saturday, and while Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime, the Heat lost to the Bucks 109-107.

On Monday evening, the Heat will get a chance at redemption in Game 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, against the Bucks.

The Heat have announced their starting lineup for the game, and it can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
