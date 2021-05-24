newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Live stream info, watch NBA playoffs online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction news -The Black Chronicle

By thepinkreportnews
thepinkreportnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season, the Lakers won the championship after losing their first playoff game. They’re hoping that history will repeat itself this time around, but they have a far steeper challenge ahead of them now. Devin Booker’s 34-point explosion game the Phoenix Suns the Game 1 victory, and as a No. 2 seed, they rarely lost at all during the regular season. Now, the Lakers will need to beat them four times in six tries in order to escape this series. That will be no easy task.

thepinkreportnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Tv Channel#Nba Live#Live Stream#The Game Awards#Info#The Phoenix Suns#Los Angeles Lakers Date#Abc#Lal#Phoenix Suns Arena#Watchespn Odds#Prediction#Arizona Tv#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Cameron Payne starting for Suns Sunday in place of resting Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Payne has been coming off the bench, but that's changing on Sunday. Chris Paul is getting the regular season finale off for rest, and as such, Payne will start at point guard.
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.
NBASacramento Bee

LeBron James injures ankle again as Lakers land in seventh

LeBron James limped to the Lakers’ bench in the fourth quarter Sunday night in New Orleans after having his right ankle stepped on by a Pelicans defender, his body hitting the court after scoring on a 360-degree layup. James stayed down for a few seconds while looking at his ankle,...
NBAYardbarker

Are the Lakers still the favorites to win the West?

Entering the season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Los Angeles Lakers would advance to the NBA Finals. The defending champions brought back their core and then “won” the offseason, adding Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Wes Matthews. After the trade deadline, they also signed former All-Star center Andre Drummond off the buyout market.
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.
NBAawesemo.com

FanDuel Cheat Sheet: Late Slate NBA Picks for Daily Fantasy Lineups with Chris Paul

We are already after lock of the main-slate games, and we have the following FREE NBA FanDuel Lineup picks for the late-night fantasy basketball slate based directly off Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Tuesday, May 11. The FanDuel cheat sheet is looking at some great top-end options like Chris Paul, plus some excellent DFS NBA value plays .
NBAYardbarker

Chris Paul On The Western Conference Playoffs: "West Ain't Never Been Easy."

View the original article to see embedded media. Chris Paul is one of basketball's best point guards. Even at 36-years-old, he remains a top-tier star in this league. And as he prepares to do battle with the Phoenix Suns, he isn't going to let himself, or his team, underestimate what's in front of them.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Andrew Wiggins scores 38 to lead Warriors over Suns

Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jordan Poole buried consecutive 3-pointers in the final 2:58 Tuesday night, capping a Golden State Warriors comeback that resulted in a 122-116 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns. Wiggins exploded for a game-high 38 points as the Warriors (37-33) completed a two-night sweep of the...
NBAchatsports.com

Are Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook exact opposites? Cam Payne explains

Phoenix Suns backup point guard Cameron Payne has had the fortune of playing with two sure-fire first ballot of Hall of Famers in Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. He was drafted 14th overall in 2015, right behind Devin Booker and ahead of Kelly Oubre Jr., to play behind the mercurial Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAlakers365.com

Suns’ Chris Paul on Playoffs: ‘You Can’t Duck Nobody If You’re Trying to Win It All’

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul said Thursday the Western Conference "ain't never been easy" throughout his career and that it remains the case heading toward the 2021 NBA playoffs. Paul was asked about potential first-round matchups with the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors on TNT's Inside The NBA after the Suns' 118-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, another talented team they could face in the opening round: The 36-year-old Wake Forest product is a West lifer, having made...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

How Suns players fare via HoopsStats.com win/loss matchups

You know me, I love some quality advanced statistics or the ability to look at the sport we love from a differing perspective. Okay, maybe you don’t know me, but if you’ve read me here on Bright Side for the past year, you’ll find I have an affinity for wandering down awkward advanced allies and hanging out at strange statistical bars. The game of basketball is unbelievably interesting and engaging. The further you dig, the more thought-provoking factoids you will find.
NBAdailyjournal.net

James scores 25, tweaks ankle as Lakers top Pelicans 110-98

NEW ORLEANS — LeBron James looked to be in playoff form when he hit deep 3s, delivered an accurate, no-look, behind-the-back pass out of a double team to Alex Caruso under the basket, or flipped an alley-oop lob to Anthony Davis while running a fast break. But when James used...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. After missing the game prior, Anthony Davis returned against the Pacers and had a team-high 28 points. However, in their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is a game-time decision. His status can...