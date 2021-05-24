Live stream info, watch NBA playoffs online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction news -The Black Chronicle

Last season, the Lakers won the championship after losing their first playoff game. They’re hoping that history will repeat itself this time around, but they have a far steeper challenge ahead of them now. Devin Booker’s 34-point explosion game the Phoenix Suns the Game 1 victory, and as a No. 2 seed, they rarely lost at all during the regular season. Now, the Lakers will need to beat them four times in six tries in order to escape this series. That will be no easy task.