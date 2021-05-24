newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

First Round of the NBA Playoffs: What to Expect

By Andy Meyers
techgeeked.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe took a quick look at the play-in game matchups for the NBA playoffs this year, and now it is time to look at what is in store for the first round. Here’s a quick overview after the first game of each series. First-round playoff matchups. Eastern Conference. Matchup: Washington...

techgeeked.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Players#Nba All Star Game#End Game#First Round#The Eastern Conference#Trae Young#Portland Trail Blazers#La#Playoff Rondo#The Game#Roster#Two Time Finals#Matchups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young Status Against Rockets

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will make the NBA Playoffs and be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The playoff berth is their first time in the post-season since 2017 for the franchise. With the New York Knicks 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics earlier on Sunday, the...
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBASporting News

NBA playoff scenarios 2021: Updated playoff picture, seeds ahead of play-in tournament, first round

What do we know about the NBA playoff seedings with just two days remaining in the 2020-21 regular season? Well, not much. After Friday night's slate of games, only the 76ers, Celtics and Spurs know exactly where they stand. Philadelphia has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Boston (No. 7 in the East) and San Antonio (No. 10 in the West) have locked in their spots for the play-in tournaments.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBAlindyssports.com

Chris Paul, Devin Booker to sit Suns’ finale to rest

All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, said coach Monty Williams. Cameron Payne will replace Paul at point guard, while Torrey Craig will spell Booker at shooting guard. Additionally, Williams said Mikal Bridges will play limited minutes.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns’ first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No. 3. We close by discussing what we are most looking forward to about the playoffs, including the chance for 10,000 or more Suns fans to experience the playoffs in-person in downtown Phoenix.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Warriors hitting stride at perfect time for play-in matchup with LeBron James' Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO -- In an homage to Baron Davis, the leader of the bygone "We Believe" Warriors, Steph Curry yanked up his home, white jersey to expose his heart -- and his chiseled abdomen -- to the 4,416 fans in attendance at Chase Center on Sunday afternoon. Both aspects of Curry's anatomy symbolize so much about this 2020-21 Golden State Warriors regular season, which officially ended with a 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to earn the Warriors the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and two chances to advance to a playoff series.