'I'm Healthy': QB Dak Back at Practice as Cowboys Start OTAs

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 3 days ago
FRISCO - Cowboys Nation should not be surprised. But Cowboys Nation has every right to be pleased with the news that Dallas quarterback was on the practice field on Monday for the team’s start of organized team activities.

“I’m healthy,” Prescott said over the weekend. “If we had to play a game now, I could go out there and be very successful. Start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg.”

That is essentially the same thing the QB, rehabbing from his 2020 season-ending ankle surgery, said two weeks ago … and before that on … when he signed his new four-year, $160 million contract … and reflective of before that, when sources on Feb. 24 told CowboysSI.com that Prescott could be “100-percent healthy” by now and a “full participant” in the upcoming work.

We are told there will still be a “ramp-up” process to late-July training camp in Oxnard. But Prescott inside the Ford Center on Monday (inside rather than in the backyard here at The Star due to rainy weather in Frisco) wearing a helmet and the special red QB jersey and throwing live routes to receivers against coverage?

It is an expected result since that fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5. It is an expected step in the two-time Pro Bowler rebuilding to where he was at that time, when he was leading the NFL in passing yards.

It is expected. It is not a surprise.

But Cowboys Nation, maybe having learned to take nothing for granted, should nevertheless view it as a delight.

NFLSports Illustrated

Dak is Back, Cowboys Favorites to Win NFC East

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a losing record (7-9) in 2020, which says plenty about the state of the division last season. But things could get back on track for at least one NFC East squad in 2021 with the Cowboys getting franchise quarterback Dak Prescott back from injury. DraftKings currently lists Dallas as the betting favorites to win the division.
NFLNBC Sports

Dak Prescott: Cowboys’ high attendance at OTAs is “going to pay off”

PFT reported last month the Cowboys held a players-only video conference to discuss the recommendation from the union that players not attend organized team activities. Cowboys players, though, never issued a statement and, according to quarterback Dak Prescott, there wasn’t much to discuss. The Cowboys are all in on the...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys To Sign New QB? Jeff Driskel Scouting Report

FRISCO - Jeff Driskel has something the backup QBs on the Dallas Cowboys lack: A real NFL track record. But Driskel - visiting The Star today with an inside track on signing with the Dallas Cowboys and winning the No. 2 quarterback job behind Dak Prescott - is lacking something, too.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys 'Stud' Or 'Dud'? Grading The NFL Draft

FRISCO - Grading the picks. Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. Colby Sapp and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL. With the 2021 NFL Draft now complete and in the books, we...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Dallas bringing in another quarterback for a tryout

Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis getting tryout with Cowboys - Charean Williams, NBC Sports. The Cowboys are still trying to generate some competition at the backup quarterback position after working out, but ultimately not signing, Jeff Driskel. Now they’ll be taking a look at undrafted rookie Brady Davis. The Cowboys...
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott separates Dallas Cowboys from rest of NFC East

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys seem whole again. Well, at least as whole as they have been in the last year or so. With a very good draft behind them, one that saw them fill quite a few needs, you can now start to look and see how things might shake out during the season.
NFLNFL

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

The Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants coaching pipeline has struck again. Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys skipper Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

NFL QB Tiers: Where Does Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Rank?

It doesn't really matter what teams do on either side of the ball. Once in a blue moon, an average player takes the team far and eventually hoists is the Lombardi Trophy. Most of the time, teams live or die by the quarterback play. How does this bode for the Dallas Cowboys? It's the lone reason Dallas finally should be viewed as a Super Bowl contender.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

'Utility Man': Cowboys Sign Final NFL Draft Pick OL Matt Farniok

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys prioritized adding talent on defense during the NFL Draft but sprinkled in a few offensive line picks, too. Their final addition was Nebraska guard Matt Farniok, with the No. 238 overall pick. ... and now he's under contract on Thursday, just in time to join the team at the rookie minicamp here at The Star.
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLNBC Sports

Justin Fields: Of course I’m doing everything I can to earn the starting QB job

Officially, the Bears are referring to Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback. Realistically, rookie quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t drafted to stand on the sideline. Fields said today that he hopes to start and wouldn’t be the player he is if he weren’t going to do everything in his power to convince coach Matt Nagy to put him under center in Week One.