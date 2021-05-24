EastEnders' Bradley Branning working in garden centre after break from TV

(Image: INSTAGRAM/REX)

EastEnders fans will remember Charlie Clements as the loveable Bradley Branning who was tragically killed off in the show's 25 anniversary.

While actor Charlie won numerous accolades for his role as Max Branning's eldest child, he has since turned his back on showbiz and now works at a garden centre.

Charlie initially sought employment as a chef but when the restaurant was forced to close due to lockdown, he made the permanent move to the gardening department - and revealed he's loving it.

The star said he wanted to continue supporting his family when the acting jobs began to dry up and has since found a real love of plants that he didn't realise he had.

Ex EastEnders actor Charlie Clements sought alternative employment in lockdown at a garden centre (Image: Charlie Clements/Instagram)

Speaking to the Metro about what he's been up to since leaving the BBC One soap, Charlie revealed: "Ive been working as a chef in a garden centre close to where I live. I’d always enjoyed cooking so I applied and they took me on. I was thrown in at the deep end.

"It was hard work but I’ve enjoyed it. I started in November 2019. Acting will always be my first love but I got to the point, like a lot of actors do, where you’re not always going to be working and you need to find other ways of supporting yourself and your family."

He went on: "Coming out of lockdown I’ve been back at the garden centre but obviously the restaurant is closed so I’ve been moved out into the plant department. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. I’ve found a new love for plants that I didn’t realise I had."

The actor is best known for playing Bradley Branning in EastEnders where he was involved in a number of key storylines alongside Lacey Turner, who played his on-off partner Stacey (Image: BBC)

Charlie at the National Television Awards in 2010 alongside Charlie Hawkins who played Darren Miller (Image: PA)

Charlie's last soap appearance came in a special live episode in February 2010.

His character Bradley died after falling from the Queen Vic roof after being chased by a policeman.

In a dramatic chain of events, Bradley discovered Archie Mitchell had raped his girlfriend Stacey and got her pregnant.

Bradley later admitted to killing Archie, though it was actually Stacey, played by Lacey Turner, who killed him.

The couple planned to go on the run, however, while attempting to flee the Square, Bradley climbed on to the Queen Vic roof and accidentally fell to his death leaving Stacey heartbroken.

Charlie has landed a part on the West End stage (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

EastEnders' iconic Christmas episode saw Bradley uncover Stacey's affair (Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

After leaving the soap, Charlie continued to train as an actor and attended The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts where he gained a master's degree.

While he is working at the garden centre, the actor will also be starring in The Moustrap in London's West End.

Charlie will be playing the role of sergeant Trotter, the police officer that arrives at Monkswell Manor to look into a murder that took place in London with a group of seven guests.