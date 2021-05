The Euro jumped to a fresh intra-day high of nearly 1.2270 earlier this morning during the Asian trade session, as USD continues its downtrend, after some comments Fed Vice Richard Clarida highlighting that the recent 4.2% CPI print was surprisingly higher than the Fed’s expectations. At this point, the EURUSD is still supported by the 50-period SMA and the next key resistance is the 1.2280 level, which if breached will pave the way to 1.2340. However, the RSI looks bearish which in turn may attract some short-term sellers.