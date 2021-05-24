Tom Caron: MLB needs to crack down on defensive shifts

When you recruit a catcher, what exactly are you looking for?. A catcher that can hit and is subpar defensively, or a catcher that can call the game smoothly behind the plate, steal strikes, and show off strong on defense? While, yes, having an offensive machine as your catcher is a coveted player, a catcher is a position crucial to the game of baseball that sacrificing defense won’t cut it. To claim who the best catching core in Major League Baseball is arbitrary, depending on what views as more vital than the other. However, the combination of Jose Trevino and Jonah Heim tops Major League Baseball in pitch framing, defensive WAR, and defensive runs saved. So yes, there’s evidence to back up that the Rangers hold one of the best catching cores in 2021.