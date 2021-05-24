Bank tech guru allegedly had sex in an alleyway with recovering drug addict during rehab meeting

According to information supplied by the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the Jackson County 911 Center received a 911 “hang-up” call on March 22, 2021 that was traced to the area of US Hwy 421 and Oak Grove Church Road. Deputy Ryan Lanigan was in the vicinity and observed a vehicle parked on the right-hand side of the South bound lane of US Hwy 421. Deputy Lanigan made contact with the occupant of the vehicle who identified herself as Misty McKinney, 38, of Annville, KY. Mrs. McKinney stated that while she was driving on US Hwy 421 the passenger (her husband, Ralph McKinney, 38, of Annville, KY) of the vehicle assaulted her. Mrs. McKinney told Deputy Lanigan that he slapped her using his hand which caused her to bleed from her lip. She also told Deputy Lanigan that he choked her by using his hands to grip her neck which prevented her from breathing. Mrs. McKinney informed Deputy Lanigan that she pulled off the edge of the road at which point she dialed 911. She said that Mr. McKinney then exited the vehicle and started walking on-foot traveling south bound on US Hwy 421. Deputy Lanigan advised her to go get an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) while he would attempt to locate Mr. McKinney.