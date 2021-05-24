newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Bank tech guru allegedly had sex in an alleyway with recovering drug addict during rehab meeting

todayheadline.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman attending a meeting for recovering drug addicts claims she had sex with IT tech guru Constantine Arvanitis on the street. Mr Arvanitis, 48, has been accused of being a sex addict by his ex-partner Selina Holder in a messy defamation hearing being played out in a Melbourne court.

#Anz Bank#Alleyway#Tech#Drug Addicts#Rehab#Drug Court#Street Drugs#The County Court#Anz#County Court Of Victoria#Sex Addict#Anonymous#Dr Chantel Thornton#Mr Goldsmith#Mr Arvanitis#Hearing#Trendy Chapel Street#South Yarra
