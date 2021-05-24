Fazoli’s Prepares to Scale New Development Heights, Anticipates Signing 40 New Franchisees For 100 Locations in FY2022
Iconic Italian brand announces biggest growth push in brand history, expands franchise sales department to achieve all-time highest development record. Fazoli’s ended its fiscal year in March, with a record 20 new franchise agreements to develop 50 locations, exceeding the most agreements Fazoli’s had signed in a single year in its 33-year history. Now, Fazoli’s aims to double that record by signing 40 new franchisees to add 100 locations to its pipeline this fiscal year.wylie.bubblelife.com