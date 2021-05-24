newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fazoli’s Prepares to Scale New Development Heights, Anticipates Signing 40 New Franchisees For 100 Locations in FY2022

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iconic Italian brand announces biggest growth push in brand history, expands franchise sales department to achieve all-time highest development record. Fazoli’s ended its fiscal year in March, with a record 20 new franchise agreements to develop 50 locations, exceeding the most agreements Fazoli’s had signed in a single year in its 33-year history. Now, Fazoli’s aims to double that record by signing 40 new franchisees to add 100 locations to its pipeline this fiscal year.

wylie.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
51K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Global Sales#Premium Brands#Qsr#Record Sales#Italian#Submarinos#Fast Casual#Franchise Business Review#Nation#Restaurant News#Prospective Franchisees#Menu Offerings#Operators#Brand History#Ceo Carl Howard#Target#Off Premise Revenue#North#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
Related
Birmingham, ALbizjournals

Biscuit Belly signs deals to develop 10 new locations

Biscuit Belly has signed two multi-unit franchise deals that will expand its footprint to four new cities. Through the development agreements, the Louisville-based fast-casual brand will open 10 new restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama. These are the first deals Biscuit Belly has announced since launching its nationwide franchising effort in October 2020.
Fitnessfranchising.com

Largest Orangetheory Fitness Franchisee Acquires 24 More Locations

Honors Holdings was already the largest Orangetheory Fitness franchisee in the system. The company has just acquired 24 more locations across six states, in markets like Las Vegas, New York City, and the Washington, DC metro area. The multi-unit operator now has 102 Orangetheory Fitness locations in its portfolio. Honors...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Franchisee excited to bring Domino's back to New Castle

The Courier-Times announced earlier this month that a new Domino’s store is coming to New Castle. This week, we got to talk with franchise owner Chris Schlater. “New Castle will be my first new store as a Franchisee,” Chris said. “I have been with the Domino’s brand my entire life. It has been my only job. Before becoming a franchisee, I was the Operations Director for 18 stores in Ohio and Indiana for franchisees Tristan Koehler and Ed Schlater.”
Economyrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Jack in the Box targets more unit growth, even as franchisees close locations

Jack in the Box has generated strong sales recently, including 16.4% two-year same-store sales in the quarter ended April 11. It hopes this will prompt operators to add new locations, and indeed the chain is taking aggressive steps to spread its Tiny Tacos into more communities. But first the burger...
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Fort Payne

Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Fort Payne, AL. The new store will be located at 1400 DeKalb Plaza Blvd and is expected to open this summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
Pikeville, KYHerald-Dispatch

BUSINESS BEAT: Fazoli’s opening new restaurant in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Fazoli’s is set to bring its variety of Italian offerings and breadsticks to eastern Kentucky in late June. However, before the Lexington-based brand can make its Pikeville debut at 1302 South Mayo Trail, Fazoli’s is looking for 80 individuals to join its team. “My husband Jordan and...
Pittsburgh, PAfranchising.com

New Franchisees Ready to Expand with Take 5 Oil Change

Fastest Growing Oil Change Franchise Offers Opportunities for Entrepreneurs. Shaun Norton and Brian Leas, who are partners in Bruin Oil, LLC, are planning to develop 12 units in the greater Pittsburgh, PA, market. Norton is a 19-unit franchisee of Sports Clips and a multi-unit franchisee of Real Property Management. Leas...
Cell PhonesFast Casual

Mountain Mike's climbs to new digital heights with app, rewards program

Mountain Mike's Pizza has launched its Mountain Rewards program and revamped mobile app that the brand said offers diners a chance at personalized rewards and a streamlined mobile ordering experience, according to a press release. The app was developed with Level Up and allows users to place and customize orders...
USA Today

'I marinated in Fort Lauderdale for 45 minutes': Uber, Lyft shortages leave travelers frustrated and waiting

Danielle DiMartino Booth flew into Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in early May and ordered a ride from Lyft as soon as she landed. The response: no drivers found. The Dallas executive, CEO of an investment research firm, kept hitting the Lyft app in search of a driver. No response. She started commiserating with a large group of fellow travelers in the steamy rideshare pick up area at the south Florida airport.
Travelmelvillereview.com

Travel & Leisure Advertising

The outcome has been outstanding, we love working on a day by day basis with our fellow travel brokers, satisfying the travel needs of their purchasers by designing precisely what they are in search of. The resorts are situated in 29 international locations across six continents and a symbolize quite a lot of types from safari lodges and luxurious seashore resorts to stylish city escapes, wellness retreats and getaways that supply easy accessibility to nature. The It List consists Travel of 30 properties in the United States, together with six in California and five throughout New York state, in addition to in destinations such as Denver, Des Moines, Chicago, Boston, Scottsdale, Austin, New Orleans, Charleston, Palm Beach and extra. Feature articles on worldwide travel destinations, savvy methods, purchasing, hotels, transportation, legislation, information and suggestions for trip and enterprise travelers. Another pattern impacting the ability of travel brands, particularly motels, is homesharing.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Announces BOGO Burger Weekend

To show its appreciation to Guests, MOOYAH is celebrating summer with burger deals fans are sure to savor, including $1.99 delivery. Redeemable on the MOOYAH Rewards App only, the BOGO Burger Weekend allows Guests to purchase any burger plus an order of sharable hand cut or sweet potato fries and receive a free burger of equal or lesser value. Guests who prefer delivery can utilize that option on the Rewards App for only $1.99 during BOGO Burger Weekend. Even better, Guests who sign up for the app will get the offer added to their rewards account to redeem immediately.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Shop ‘Til You Drop At Greenwood Flea Market, One Of The Largest Flea Markets In Louisiana

You don’t have to travel far to find a flea market in Louisiana, but as we’ve all experienced, sometimes they just don’t have what you’re looking for. Luckily for us, the Greenwood Flea Market is large enough to accommodate nearly 200 booths, so the odds are in your favor that you’ll find something you can’t […] The post Shop ‘Til You Drop At Greenwood Flea Market, One Of The Largest Flea Markets In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Jobsam-online.com

Senior Car Sales Executive

Are you a driven, enthusiastic and motivated individual? Do you thrive in a fast paced environment? Can you deliver world class customer service?. If the answer is yes to the above then we want to hear from you! Our Mercedes Dealership in King's Lynn is looking to recruit a new experienced Car Sales Executive to come on board and partner with the Sales Manager as their deputy.
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

Here are the 24 states that will soon drop the $300 weekly unemployment benefit

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Jobless Nebraskans will no longer receive $300 enhanced weekly unemployment payments beginning June 19. That announcement means that nearly half of U.S. states will soon drop the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.
Jobscumbriacrack.com

Customer service assistant supervisor

AW Jenkinson Penrith Truckstop has a vacancy for a Customer Service Assistant Supervisor to be responsible for ensuring high quality food is prepared and served in a timely manner and that a high standard of cleanliness continues throughout the kitchen and restaurant. This will be a supervisory position dealing with...