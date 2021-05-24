newsbreak-logo
West Hollywood, CA

What is Born this Way Day? Lady Gaga honoured by West Hollywood on album’s 10th anniversary

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Hollywood mayor recently announced May 23 as Born This Way Day in honour of Lady Gaga’s 2011 studio album. The 2011 album Born This Way turns 10 this year. The album that inspired many of the singer’s fans across the world still remains one of her most popular work.

Lady Gaga
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

The Greatest Fashion Moments from Lady Gaga's Born This Way Era

Lady Gaga’s incomparable sophomore album Born This Way turns 10 years old this month and there’s so much fashion to celebrate from the era. One of the most fashion-forward and inventive pop stars of all time, Gaga introduced herself to the world with The Fame, a controversial and exciting breakout period, remembered for her experimental wigs, bulky sunglasses, glamour, gore, and a dress made from raw beef. Gaga’s vision in 2011 for Born this Way went even farther, with stronger artistic concepts and as a love letter to her then-established fanbase of Little Monsters. In the title track and first single, Gaga sings of self-celebration and keeping faith in love and self, gifting the world a liberating dance floor anthem that would prove itself timeless.
Los Angeles, CACosmopolitan

Lady Gaga Wore a T-Shirt, No Pants, and Platform Boots at ‘Born This Way’ Day L.A. Event

Lady Gaga is back in the U.S. after wrapping up House of Gucci in Rome for her first big event appearance in Los Angeles yesterday, and I must say, it is so nice to see our national treasure back in the states. Gaga made an appearance in West Hollywood for the 10th anniversary of her album Born This Way, with Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath who made May 23 Born This Way day. Gaga also got a key to the city—casual!
MusicSFGate

Lady Gaga Previews Covers Album With Big Freedia's 'Judas'

Lady Gaga will release Born This Way the Tenth Anniversary on June 18th featuring six reimagined tracks by artists representing the LGBTQIA+ community. The singer previewed the album with a new rendition of “Judas” by Big Freedia. “’Judas’ was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really...
West Hollywood, CAL.A. Weekly

Lady Gaga Celebrates Born This Way Day at The Abbey

With Pride month on the horizon, this week’s 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga’s groundbreaking Born This Way was due for a big celebration in West Hollywood, and The Abbey provided the consummate locale to do so. The superstar made a surprise appearance there this past weekend, as part of the City of West Hollywood’s 40-day-long “One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival,” which kicked-off on Harvey Milk Day, Saturday, May 22, 2021 and runs through June 30 as Pride month closes.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Chase Icon Reviews Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way'

It's been 10 years since Lady Gaga gave birth to Born This Way, her Grammy-nominated and chart-topping second album full of queer dancefloor anthems, iconic visuals and boundary-pushing live performances. PAPER is celebrating its cultural impact by hearing from some of Gaga's closest collaborators, experts and fans.
MusicHarper's Bazaar

The Big Queer Energy of Lady Gaga's Born This Way, 10 Years Later

In 2011, Lady Gaga’s album Born This Way marked a new era of queer music and performance. Released during the pop diva's prime after her smash-hit album The Fame and its reissue EP, The Fame Monster, Gaga’s second studio album was highly anticipated and sold more than one million copies in its first week. For me, a 21-year-old woman whose desires for other women were locked away beyond my reach, Born This Way ignited a journey of self-discovery that broke open the heterosexual world I thought I belonged to.
West Hollywood, CAStereogum

West Hollywood Officially Declares Today Born This Way Day

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way came out 10 years ago today — but I’m sure you already know that, having read my colleague James Rettig’s great retrospective on the album. We at Stereogum are not the only ones recognizing the anniversary: The City of West Hollywood has officially declared today, May 23, “Born This Way Day.” The official civic holiday, named in recognition of Born This Way‘s cultural impact, is being celebrated with a street painting on Robertson Blvd. in tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community and the album.
Petsfoxbangor.com

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Is Back on the Job for Her After Dognapping

Lady Gaga’s dog walker is getting back in the saddle after his near-death experience … he’s walking her French Bulldogs again after putting his life on the line for them. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is back on the job less than...