What is Born this Way Day? Lady Gaga honoured by West Hollywood on album’s 10th anniversary

Lady Gaga’s incomparable sophomore album Born This Way turns 10 years old this month and there’s so much fashion to celebrate from the era. One of the most fashion-forward and inventive pop stars of all time, Gaga introduced herself to the world with The Fame, a controversial and exciting breakout period, remembered for her experimental wigs, bulky sunglasses, glamour, gore, and a dress made from raw beef. Gaga’s vision in 2011 for Born this Way went even farther, with stronger artistic concepts and as a love letter to her then-established fanbase of Little Monsters. In the title track and first single, Gaga sings of self-celebration and keeping faith in love and self, gifting the world a liberating dance floor anthem that would prove itself timeless.