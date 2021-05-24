newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

East Baton Rouge Parish: At least 693 homes damaged by flooding, debris removal could take weeks to begin

By Austin Kemker
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Debris removal in East Baton Rouge Parish could take several weeks to begin, as officials say they are awaiting federal disaster money to help pay the costs of the parish’s Emergency Debris Removal program. Heaping piles of debris now line neighborhoods that were inundated with...

www.wafb.com
WAFB

WAFB

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebr#Property Damage#Storm Damage#Homeowners#Emergency#Debris#Removal#La#Cleanup#Floodwaters#Line Neighborhoods#Unsafe Conditions#Mildew#Federal Disaster Money#Mold#Heaping Piles#Ebr Residents#Mayor#Ronaldson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Iberville Parish, LAPosted by
WAFB

EBR, Ascension, Iberville parishes among areas for planned projects to reduce flood risk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday, May 27, Louisiana is receiving $61.6 million in federal funding for 16 flood risk reduction projects. East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes are among the areas where some of the projects are planned. In addition, the state has directed money to buyout and elevation programs in flood-prone areas. Denham Springs is part of those plans.
Iberville Parish, LAPosted by
WAFB

Iberville Parish opens 3 flood gates on Manchac Road

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - All three of the flood gates on Manchac Road in the eastern part of Iberville Parish have been opened, according to parish president J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. Crews opened the flood gates at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. Ourso says officials expect the water to...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Volunteer group set to help EBR flood victims gut homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday, May 27, that the EBR city-parish government is partnering with Team Rubicon, a veteran-based volunteer organization, to help flood victims with gutting homes and moving debris to the curb. “Many of our residents in East Baton Rouge Parish need...
Cameron Parish, LAPosted by
WAFB

Seacor Power life, work vests wash onto Cameron shore

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six weeks after the Seacor Power lift boat disaster off the Southeast Louisiana coast, a vest was found Wednseday morning on a Cameron parish beach. The work vest washed up on the west end of the parish, providing some hope to families with loved ones still missing on day 42 of the search.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Mayor Broome expediting debris removal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced debris removal for residents who flooded during last week’s rain event. Debris collection is set to begin on Thursday, May 27 according to a tweet from Broome. The collection will begin in the areas hit hardest by the rain.
Morgan City, LAPosted by
WAFB

Multiple injuries in gas well fire near St. Mary Parish

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - At least seven people were injured after a natural gas well caught fire in a marshy area along the Louisiana coast on Tuesday, May 25, authorities said. The scene is south of Patterson, La. A blowout occurred at a well owned by Texas Petroleum Investments...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Louisiana has wasted 12,000 doses of COVID vaccine, top health official says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has let 12,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine go to waste, one of Louisiana’s top health officials said. Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) made the announcement at the same news conference Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was lifting most of the state’s remaining coronavirus restrictions.
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

D’Argent Companies bought shopping center in East Baton Rouge for $5.6 million

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million. D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 49.2 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 917 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watson, or 11 miles northeast of Denham Springs, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clinton, Watson, Darlington and Pride. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH