Alabama officials are not the only ones opposing or raising concerns about Amtrak’s return to the Gulf Coast. The Port of New Orleans and railroad associations in Mississippi and Louisiana, in separate letters filed to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, are urging federal authorities to require Amtrak to complete a Rail Traffic Control (RTC) study before resuming service between Mobile and New Orleans. Amtrak wants to restart the service by New Year’s Day with a twice-daily service connecting the two cities with four stops in Mississippi – Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.