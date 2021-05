Crikey! It’s the Irwins star Bindi Irwin is getting in some bonding time with her baby girl at Australia Zoo. The 22-year-old graced her fans and followers on social media with an adorable mother-daughter picture on Thursday evening. The famous daughter of beloved Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin was snuggling up close with her little girl. Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace Warrior Irwin Powell into the world back on March 25. That also just so happens to be the date of the couple’s first wedding anniversary.