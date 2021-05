Tarrant County Public Health Reports Nine COVID-19 Deaths. - (Tarrant County) Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports nine COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Grand Prairie in her 80s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a woman from Grapevine in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a woman from Grand Prairie in her 40s, a man from Arlington in his 30s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s. All but one had underlying health conditions.