Beaver Dam businesses face liquor license demerit point actions

(Juneau) Dodge County Public Health has announced a move to Phase Three of their Safe Restart Plan, allowing for larger group gatherings. The phase change means recommendations for businesses, bars and restaurants increase to 75-percent of their approved capacity. That is up from 50-percent outlined in Phase Two of the three phase plan. In addition, social gatherings can increase from 50 to 250 people while still following physical distancing and face covering guidelines. Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer says while current numbers regarding illness and death associated with COVID-19 continue to give us reason for optimism, people should still remain cautious. Sauer encourages those who have not gotten the vaccine to do so.