Beaver Dam businesses face liquor license demerit point actions
More Beaver Dam businesses had contact with police under the city’s demerit point system. Police Chief John Kreuziger assessed 80 demerit points to Moonlight, 436 Madison St., for failure to maintain order and notify policy following a substantial battery incident in March that now involves criminal charges. Jerry’s BP, 700 N. Spring St., was assessed 150 demerit points for sale of alcohol to someone under the age of 21.www.wiscnews.com