newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US Judge: Saipan casino builder must pay 7 ex-workers $5.4M

By AUDREY McAVOY
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on the U.S. Pacific island of Saipan on Monday ordered a Hong Kong company to pay seven Chinese construction workers a total of $5.4 million for forcing them to work long hours in dangerous conditions to build a casino, while they were denied medical care for injuries and threatened with deportation and death.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory, said she issued her ruling after Hong Kong's Imperial Pacific International repeatedly failed to comply with court orders to exchange information with the lawsuit's plaintiffs.

The award covers lost income and future lost income for the workers, payments for emotional distress, pain and suffering as well as punitive damages.

Imperial Pacific International did not immediately return a message seeking comment sent to an email address on its website.

The plaintiffs sued Imperial Pacific together with Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC and MCC International Saipan, Ltd. The latter two companies settled with the plaintiffs previously.

Separately in 2018, U.S. officials announced settlements requiring Gold Mantis, MCC and two other Chinese construction firms to pay 2,400 workers on the casino project $14 million in back wages and damages.

U.S. officials said the companies, who were contracted by Imperial Pacific, brought workers to Saipan on tourist visas, paid them less than required by law and failed to secure proper work authorization by exploiting a visa waiver program that allows Chinese citizens to travel to the Northern Mariana Islands.

In Tuesday's ruling, Manglona found plaintiff Tianming Wang suffered burns to his lower left leg when a spark ignited as he was cutting a metal barrel under the direction of his Gold Mantis supervisor. The supervisor told Wang he would be arrested if he went to the hospital and instead gave him two rolls of gauze. A doctor who later examined Wang said he suffered chronic pain and numbness and his left muscles had atrophied. Wang struggles to walk for more than 15 minutes and has been unable to work since returning to China, the judge said.

The judge said Imperial Pacific “was deeply involved with selecting and supervising the contractors.” She said Imperial Pacific knew its contractors' policies on work hours and punishments, carried out health and safety inspections, housed the workers and and transported workers to and from construction site.

The judge awarded the seven plaintiffs $5.9 million in damages from Imperial Pacific, but subtracted the amount Gold Mantis and MCC had already agreed to pay them from the total.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Plaintiffs#Chief Judge#Court Orders#Construction Workers#Ap#Chinese#The U S District Court#Imperial Pacific#The Associated Press#Llc#Cnmi#Construction Site#U S Officials#Construction Firms#Punitive Damages#Honolulu#Company#Tourist Visas#Deportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Department of Justice investigating Archegos collapse: report

The US Department of Justice has reportedly launched a probe into this spring’s dramatic implosion of Archegos Capital Management, which slammed some of the world’s biggest banks with more than $10 billion in losses. Federal prosecutors sent requests for information to some of the banks that conducted business with the...
Lawgamblingnews.com

Imperial Pacific Int’l to Pay $5.4M to Seven Former Employees over Forced Labor Lawsuit

Imperial Pacific International (IPI) has lost another in a long line of lawsuits that jeopardizes the casino developer’s future. IPI has faced legal and regulatory issues for almost as long as it has been behind the Imperial Palace casino in Saipan, and doesn’t seem to learn from its previous mistakes. As IPI’s ability to stay afloat remains questionable, it is now adding more debt to the millions of dollars it already owes, with a federal judge ordering the company to pay $5.9 million as the result of a lawsuit brought against it by seven former construction workers who accused it of “slave labor” conditions.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

ARCO must pay Asarco $16 mln over Superfund

A federal court has ruled that oil and gas company Atlantic Richfield Co (ARCO) must pay mining company Asarco LLC $16 million to contribute to the ongoing cleanup of a former lead and zinc smelting site in western Montana contaminating groundwater with arsenic. In a Wednesday judgment, U.S. District Court...
Fraud CrimesSheridan Press

Wyo Business Council recruit pays $5.6M federal fraud settlement

Wyoming Business Council recruit Tungsten Heavy Powder — a California defense contractor with Laramie-based manufacturing — has agreed to pay the federal government $5.6 million to settle fraud allegations from the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors alleged the company violated the False Claims Act by having U.S.-funded parts for the...
LawPosted by
Reuters

EEOC, JBS ink $5.5 mln settlement over firing of Muslim workers

JBS USA LLC will pay $5.5 million to settle a long-running lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing the meatpacking company of firing scores of Somali Muslims who had sought longer prayer breaks during the holy month of Ramadan. JBS, the EEOC, and several individual workers who intervened in...
Personal Finance985theriver.com

Swiss Life to pay $77.4 million to settle U.S. criminal tax evasion case

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Swiss Life Holding AG agreed to pay $77.4 million and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve a U.S. criminal case in which Switzerland’s largest insurer was accused of helping wealthy American clients evade taxes. The three-year agreement announced on Friday resolves a charge that Swiss Life...
Congress & Courtsnprillinois.org

4 U.S. Supreme Court Cases Where Asian Americans Fought For Civil Rights

Court decisions can change the course of history. And while the "model minority" myth often characterizes Asians living in the U.S. as hard-working, successful and cooperative citizens, historically, many have had to fight unjust laws to be recognized as full-fledged Americans. From questions of land ownership to immigration, here are four cases where Asian Americans fought injustice in the courts.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. state treasurers warn Kerry not to pressure banks on climate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasurers from 15 U.S. states warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in a letter that they could withdraw assets from any banks that reduce loans to fossil fuel companies, following reports that the Biden administration has pressured financial institutions over such loans. Riley Moore, state treasurer of...
LawPosted by
Shore News Network

Justice Department Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Indiana Guardsman

This lawsuit stems from a referral to the United States Department of Justice from the United States Department of Labor, after an investigation by the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service. The Justice Department gives high priority to the enforcement of service members’ rights under USERRA. Additional information...