newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

As deadlines slip, Biden agenda faces crucial assessment

By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snC5z_0a9qGKwP00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan is hitting roadblocks. A policing overhaul after the killing of George Floyd is up in the air. Even a seemingly bipartisan effort to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol faces the blockade of Republican opposition in Congress.

It's a pivotal time for many aspects of Biden's ambitious agenda. Rounding the first quarter of his presidency, the White House and Congress have been unable to meet key Memorial Day deadlines set by the administration on crucial priorities.

While lawmakers quickly approved Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package and senators confirmed the top ranks of the administration with Biden's nominees, the next legislative priorities on the White House's agenda will be a longer slog.

The sweeping infrastructure investment, in particular, faces a crucial moment: The White House is assessing whether the president can strike a bipartisan deal with Republicans on his American Jobs Plan, a top domestic priority, or try to go it alone with Democrats if no progress is made over the next week. Biden's allies in the House and Senate are preparing for all scenarios.

"This is going to feel like a tightrope walk all the way until it gets to Biden’s desk,” said Jim Kessler, executive vice president of Third Way, a centrist think tank.

Presidents are often judged not only by the goals they achieved, but whether their proposals were popular with the public and the leadership in trying to muscle the bills into law. The White House appears to be taking those factors to heart as Biden makes his case to the public and conducts extensive outreach for his agenda on Capitol Hill.

The administration is signaling that it’s important not just whether Biden can push his infrastructure and other proposals into law, but how he does it. By this reasoning, voters — and some moderate Democratic lawmakers — are more likely to be on board if Biden at least tries for bipartisanship.

The White House said Monday that Biden is awaiting an infrastructure counteroffer from Senate Republicans after a core group of GOP negotiators rejected his latest $1.7 trillion proposal, leaving the fragile talks on a compromise at a standstill.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president is "eager to engage" and would welcome more talks with the senators. But she said the Republicans have "a ways more to go" to find common ground. Biden dropped $500 billion from his initial $2.3 trillion offer, and Psaki said the Republicans raised their $568 billion offer by about $50 billion. Republicans have rejected Biden's plan to pay for the road and broadband spending with a corporate tax increase.

“The ball is in the Republicans' court,” Psaki said at the White House briefing.

At the same time, key congressional negotiators are working behind the scenes on a bipartisan police overhaul in response to a nationwide reassessment of law enforcement practices sparked by Floyd's death a year ago Tuesday in Minneapolis. Biden had hoped to have the legislation ready by the anniversary.

In a rare joint statement Monday, negotiators Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Ca., said, "This anniversary serves as a painful reminder of why we must make meaningful change. While we are still working through our differences on key issues, we continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal.”

But other priorities on gun violence, voting rights and immigration law face long odds with the narrowly split Congress and robust opposition from Republicans. Democrats hold only a slim majorities in the House and evenly divided Senate, and much of Biden's agenda would require broader support to reach the 60 votes under the rules to advance past a Senate filibuster.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said repeatedly that “100% of my focus” is on stopping Biden’s agenda.

The West Wing believes its bargaining position is strong. Aides point to Biden’s high poll numbers and the popularity of his proposals, all while believing that they have the option of muscling the infrastructure plan to passage under special budget reconciliation rules that require only a party-line vote.

But there is a growing sense of urgency within the White House and among Democrats. After a burst of legislative accomplishment, including the sweeping COVID relief bill, the pace has slowed dramatically. And the future may hinge on a few select senators.

After Biden was elected on the heels of a campaign promise to work with Republicans, the White House has been quick to defend his bipartisan record of accomplishment.

Aides have pointed to how quickly the president's Cabinet was confirmed — one choice, Neera Tanden, withdrew after it was clear she would not get support.

Along with Biden's chocolate-chip cookie diplomacy — inviting lawmakers to the White House, treating them with sweets on the way out — the administration has been conducting vigorous outreach to Capitol Hill. The White House has had nearly 1,000 phone calls or meetings with lawmakers or their staffs, including more than 200 with Republicans on the jobs plan and the related American Families Plan — the president's stalled proposal to invest in preschool, child tax credits and other so-called human infrastructure.

Still, the partisan tensions are stark, showing the limits of Biden's ability to bridge the divide.

This week, legislation passed by the House to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is likely to face a filibuster by Republicans in the Senate. GOP leaders argue the panel is unneeded as they try to move past the deadly riot by supporters of Donald Trump who laid siege to the Capitol in a failed effort to overturn Biden’s election.

As the administration assesses next steps on Biden's infrastructure proposal, White House aides have not thrown in the towel on landing a bipartisan agreement with the GOP senators, but their optimism cooled, according to Biden advisers. The group led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., rejected Biden’s counteroffer in a sharply-worded statement late last week.

Psaki insisted no decisions had been made on whether the administration will go it alone as it awaits a counteroffer from Republicans. “We’re not quite there yet,” she said. “We're eager to see their proposal and see what they have to offer.”

The GOP senators have not said if they were preparing another proposal, but kept the door open late Monday.

"I’m not ready to call it quits," Capito told reporters on Capitol Hill.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Karen Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Senate Republicans#Democratic Lawmakers#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Ap#The White House#American Jobs Plan#Third Way#Capitol Hill#D N J#Covid#Cabinet#Associated Press#White House Press#Crucial Priorities#President Joe Biden#Gop Negotiators#Gop Leaders#Republican Opposition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courts12newsnow.com

GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden

WASHINGTON — Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The Republican...
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Why Biden’s Climate Agenda Is Falling Apart

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden and Democrats have projected confidence that they will be able to pass climate infrastructure and budget legislation to expand renewables. But in recent weeks, that confidence has rapidly faded. “I don’t think the votes are there in a reconciliation bill for the...
Presidential ElectionWebster County Citizen

Poll: Biden agenda may hurt Democrats in 2022

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s roughly $4 trillion in federal spending plans could cause trouble for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, new polling suggests, even though earlier polls indicate a slight majority of Americans support the increased spending. A new poll released Wednesday surveyed 10 Democrat-held swing...
Presidential Electionnonprofitquarterly.org

The Biden Agenda: Can It Reshape the US Social Contract?

This year, the administration of President Joe Biden introduced two of the largest domestic spending bills the United States has seen in generations. Combined, Biden’s American Jobs Plan and his American Families Plan aim to spend $3.3 trillion and provide $800 billion in tax credits over the next 10 years. (For those who follow such things, technically the jobs programs extend over eight years, while most measures in the Families Plan extend for 10 years.)
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Biden’s agenda hits Senate slowdown

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionMarconews.com

'The clock is ticking': Democrats grow restless with Biden's infrastructure talks as Republicans float next counteroffer

WASHINGTON — Growing restless over stalled infrastructure talks, Democrats are questioning how much longer President Joe Biden's bipartisan negotiations should continue as Senate Republicans plan to increase their offer to nearly $1 trillion Thursday. It could mark the final stab at a bipartisanship deal on infrastructure before Biden's self-imposed Memorial...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden feels the heat from all sides on immigration

President Biden is under mounting pressure from both the left and right on immigration, the issue on which his polling numbers are worse than any other. Progressives and human rights groups want to see Biden move faster to dismantle the last vestiges of former President Trump ’s approach — particularly in relation to a controversial measure that allows U.S. authorities to turn back would-be refugees on public health grounds.