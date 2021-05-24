newsbreak-logo
Ferguson, Carbone, & Peck 2021 Summer Tour

By Article Contributed by MJG Productions
gratefulweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMJG Productions has announced tour plans for a new collaborative trio that will feature Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth), Elliott Peck (Midnight North, Phil Lesh’s Terrapin Family Band), and LoHi Records recording artist, Pat Ferguson. The Ferguson, Carbone, & Peck trio is set to launch their inaugural tour this Summer with...

