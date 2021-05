Our loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Bill LaVern Baker, age 81, passed away peacefully May 15, 2021, at the Heirloom Inn in Price, Utah. Bill was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 20, 1939, to Hubert and Cecile Cutshaw Baker. He married Eileen Mayberry and had four children. They later divorced. Bill then married Shirley Pappas on January 6, 1975, in Elko, Nevada. Shirley passed away September 20, 2014.