newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children with mental health problems face long waits for treatment, says report

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVpUN_0a9qG28a00
A despairing child (PA Wire)

NHS mental health services for children and young people are at breaking point, with waiting times on the rise and a lack of inpatient beds, a new poll has suggested.

A snapshot survey of 35 NHS trust leaders in England found that most units were struggling with demand, while young people are also turning up at A&E having self-harmed or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Some 85% of trust leaders, who together oversee about 60% of children and young people’s mental health services, said they could not meet demand for children and young people’s eating disorder services – the highest result for any service.

Meanwhile, two-thirds could not meet demand for community Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS, 66%) and inpatient CAMHS services (65%).

The survey, carried out by NHS Providers, found rising numbers of children and young people at A&E with mental health problems, with one trust leader saying they had seen an increase of up to 50%.

Most alarming is the increase in first presentation with very acute symptoms

All mental health trust leaders said the demand their trust or local system is experiencing for services is significantly (80%) or moderately (20%) increasing compared to six months ago.

Looking at reasons for the high workload, NHS trust leaders cited increased complexity of cases due to the Covid-19 pandemic (88%), additional demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic (42%) and a lack of care (42%) in the community.

The next significant reasons included not enough patient beds (36%) and not enough staff.

Some 84% of trust leaders said the amount of time children and young people are currently having to wait to access treatment for services is significantly (29%) or moderately (59%) increasing compared to waiting times six months ago.

Meanwhile, 61% of trust leaders disagreed (29%) or strongly disagreed (32%) with the statement: ‘There are enough inpatient mental health beds for children and young people in my trust/local area.’

One chief executive of a combined mental health, learning disability and community trust, said: “[The] latest data shows a 72% increase over [the] usual level of CAMHS referrals.

“[It is the] biggest increase since schools resumed. Most alarming is the increase in first presentation with very acute symptoms: anxiety, suicidality and self-harm.”

The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the impact of rising demand and chronic underinvestment in beds

Deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said: “Covid-19 has clearly had a big impact on children’s lives and their mental health.

“As the NHS focuses on recovery from the pandemic, we must recognise the extent of its impact on mental health services and ensure they also get the focus and attention they need.

“Despite welcome support and improved funding for some mental health services over recent years, the pandemic has brought into sharp focus the impact of rising demand and chronic underinvestment in beds, workforce and capital. We are now into a time of reckoning.

“Trusts are doing all they can to reduce waiting times, intervene as early as possible and to prevent mental, ill health in the first place.

“These findings provide further powerful evidence that in addressing the NHS’ backlog of care and the impact of Covid-19, mental health services – including those for children and young people – must be an absolute priority.”

She said measures that were needed included investment in staff, a commitment to expand services in the community to avoid inpatient admissions where possible, and a “quick expansion in the bed base where it’s needed to bring care closer to home”.

Claire Murdoch, NHS England’s national mental health director, said: “The pandemic has turned lives upside down, hitting young people particularly hard and in some areas, staff are now treating more children and young people than ever before – the NHS has responded rapidly to the increased demand with a wide range of services available for those who need help, including through 183 mental health support teams working with schools across the country.

“The NHS is playing its part to manage increased demand for mental health and anyone who needs support should continue to come forward, but everyone, including social media and advertisers who have so much influence on the minds of our young people, should step up and play their part too.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Mental Health Problems#Mental Health Care#Chronic Care#Child Health#A E#Nhs Providers#Nhs England#Access Treatment#Community Child#Inpatient Camhs Services#Camhs Referrals#Chronic Underinvestment#Inpatient Admissions#Inpatient Beds#Nhs Trust Leaders#Recovery#Suicidal Thoughts#Trusts#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsPosted by
newschain

Counselling can help young children’s mental health, says study

Counselling sessions improve long-term mental health in primary-school-aged children, according to a new study. Experts said the research has implications for reversing declining mental health in young people in a Covid-19 era. A team from the University of Exeter and the University of Cambridge worked in partnership with Place2Be to...
Binghamton, NYpsychreg.org

Finding Appropriate Mental Health Treatment Is Complicated

Finding the the most suitable mental health treatment fit can be difficult; not only are therapists important to try on, so are facilities, programmes, and treatment centres. I began outpatient mental health treatment, psychotherapy, and medication directly after coming home from upstate New York and discharge from the state hospital centre in Binghamton, New York. Shortly after arriving back home, I began treatment at a local hospital-based clinic. I started in the partial hospitalisation programme. From this programme, I completed the programme within the usual length of stay: two weeks.
KidsSFGate

How to find mental health resources for children and families

(BPT) - Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) offer free or low-cost health coverage for children and teens up to age 19. Coverage includes check-ups and regular doctor visits, immunizations, emergency care, dentist visits, eye exams and other care that children may need, including mental and behavioral health services.
San Juan County, NMDurango Herald

Physicians share tips for identifying mental health issues in children

FARMINGTON – May is Mental Health Awareness month, and this year pediatric physicians are weighing in on the importance of youth mental health. The goal of the month is to “raise awareness about the importance of positive mental health, break the stigma of seeking help for mental health and inform people about the resources available in the community,” according to a news release from San Juan County, New Mexico.
Mental Healthwsfltv.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: Depression and treatment

May is Mental Health Awareness month and every week on WSFL-TV, we’ve been fighting the stigma about mental health. This week, we are focusing on major depressive disorder. “I was at point in my life where I felt like I had two options. It was either to end my life or reach out for help and receive treatment,” said Leah Menton.
Mental HealthNorwich Bulletin

Healthy Living: End the stigma against seeking mental health treatment

The month of May is recognized as mental health awareness month, and it’s important now more than ever to end the stigma associated with mental illness and seeking mental health treatment. Many people avoid reaching out for mental health care because they fear being judged or perceived as weak, but going to see a counselor or a therapist can be a lifesaving act of self-care, and a demonstration of inner strength.
Scottsbluff, NELincoln Journal Star

Ride for children's mental health ends at Capitol today

Volunteer motorcyclists who saddled up to ride across Nebraska from May 19-22 for the 14th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health, will finish their journey at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. today, May 22. The ride focuses on the message that...
Kidsptproductsonline.com

One Third of Kids Develop a Mental Health Problem After Concussion

A third of children and adolescents develop a mental health problem after a concussion, which could persist for several years post-injury, according to a new literature review from Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Mental health should be evaluated as part of standard...
Mental HealthTelegraph

NHS ‘can’t meet demand’ for treating eating disorders in young people

The NHS is “overstretched” in treating children’s eating disorders, an NHS leader has warned, with the return to schools sparking a surge in referrals. Saffron Cordery, deputy CEO and mental health lead at NHS Providers, made the comments before the former health secretary, Jeremy Hunt MP, in her evidence to the Health and Social Care Committee.
Mental Healththekashmirimages.com

Pandemic affects mental health of children, elderly people: Psychiatrist

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar, May 26: “Corona pandemic has affected mental health of the people due to isolation, restrictions on movement and social gatherings, and idleness, which has barred people to having normal social interactions and outdoor activities,” said Dr. Junaid Nabi, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Srinagar.