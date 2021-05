The University of Toledo College of Law will recognize the graduating Class of 2021 with a commencement ceremony Saturday, May 15, in Savage Arena. Graduating students from the juris doctor (J.D.) and master of studies in law (M.L.W.) programs who completed their studies December 2020, May 2021 and August 2021 were invited to participate, as well as Class of 2020 graduates who wished to return to campus to celebrate commencement.