The iPhone SE and iPhone 11 both are powered by the A13 Bionic chip making photos and videos from each quite similar. The $399 2020 iPhone SE is the most affordable phone Apple currently sells. It’s an iPhone 8 with the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. The addition of the A13 processor breathes new life into the 2017 hardware and shows just how powerful Apple’s silicon is. You can see this when you try the SE’s cameras, which capture better photos and videos than the iPhone 8. And the SE’s A13 Bionic chip also means it can take portrait mode photos.But for $599 you could get the iPhone 11 which has Apple’s modern iPhone design instead of the classic one of the SE. Since both phones have the same processor, naturally I wanted to compare their photos and videos. Even in 2021, the iPhone 11 has one of the best camera systems you’ll find on any phone.