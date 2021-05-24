How much has the BCCI donated for Covid Relief? Check Details

BCCI Covid donation: The numbers have surely come down to a great extent in many states during the recent few days but the India’s fight against the second wave of coronavirus is still on. However, there are still several Covid-19 patients across the different cities in India who are struggling due to lack of oxygen supplies and other necessary medical facilities. And now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which is one of the most richest sporting bodies in the world, has stepped ahead to support the country in this massive fight against the coronavirus pandemic situation.