Today Match Prediction for BAN vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 team, Playing XI, Live Cricket Score

indiafantasy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAN vs SL Today Match Prediction: After an emphatic win over the visitors in the first ODI, the hosts Bangladesh will again take on Sri Lanka for the 2nd of the 3 match ODI series. The alien away conditions and the current form of the opposition is again expected to trouble this fairly young Sri Lankan side. Even though the current form and the overall records at this ground stack up against the Lankans, they are expected to give a tough fight to this spirited Bangladeshi side.

www.indiafantasy.com
