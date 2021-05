It is with more than a tinge of remorse that we must admit, as avid cricket fans, to have followed the Indian Premier League — the world’s most lucrative cricket tournament — this year with even deeper a fervor than the last. This represents a perversion on two counts. First, it has meant conceding the allure of a cricket format both of us had hitherto abhorred. And second (a much more solemn charge), it has required reconciling the ersatz gaudiness of T20 cricket with the harrowing imagery of overflowing crematoria in Delhi.