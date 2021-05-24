newsbreak-logo
Who Is Zimbabwe Cricketer Ryan Burl? His story is winning the internet!

Cover picture for the articleRyan Burl: Zimbabwe Cricketer Ryan Burl created a perfect storm on social media on Sunday which revealed the existing enormous gap between the top teams and the fringe cricket nations like Zimbabwe. The 27-year-old shared photos of torn shoes on his Twitter account that was not only heart-wrenching but shows the financial plight professional cricketers have to endure in small countries.

Forewarned about the cruelty of April, I was entirely unprepared for the viciousness of May. At times these past few weeks have felt like an elaborate skit, a running bait-and-switch in which we were repeatedly lured outdoors by the promise of sunshine and then hit by a hailstorm when we’d made it halfway around the corner. I’ve spent most of it waiting, for the clouds to go, for the rain to stop, for the summer to come, for lockdown to lift, for this sense of listlessness to shift. In the meantime the County Championship has been a welcome distraction, one consolation of a rather damp and miserable spring.