The second match of the Vincy Premier League T10, Cricket is set to create the hustle amongst the enthusiastic cricket fans who are waiting to be a witness of this astonishing sports battle. This match promises the sports lovers to provide all sorts of entertainment as two fiery and astonishing teams are ready for the battle. On the one side, we have the team Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) and on another side, their opponents Dark View Explorer (DVE) is ready for the face-off. This super match is going to be held on Saturday 15th May 2021 at 11:00 PM (IST) and the venue of this match is scheduled at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.