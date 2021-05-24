Highest paid captain list is out. Virat Kohli is not at the top!

Virat Kohli is one of the most fittest cricketers going around. Ever since becoming the Indian skipper back in 2017, Kohli has focused on increasing the fitness levels of his teammates. Seeing him, a number of his Indian teammates improved their fitness levels as well. The BCCI introduced the Yo-Yo test after Kohli became the captain of India wanting the players to be at the best of their fitness levels. Kohli scored 19 in his Yo-Yo test which became the benchmark for all the other Indian players to improve upon.