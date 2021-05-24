Highest paid captain list is out. Virat Kohli is not at the top!
Highest paid captain: Team India’s captain Virat Kohli is definitely one of the most popular and celebrated names in the cricket fraternity due to his phenomenal achievements and disciplined attitude towards the game. In 2020, Kohli was the only Indian in Forbes’ rich list of top 100 athletes where the right-handed batsman occupied the 66th position with a yearly earning of nearly INR 196 crores. However, in a really astonishing fact, Virat Kohli is surprisingly not the highest paid captain when compared to the other skippers around the world.www.indiafantasy.com