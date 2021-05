Aidan Starn struck out nine and walked one, allowing seven hits and two runs to lead Pennsville to a narrow win on the road over Pitman, 3-2. Mikey LaPalomento went 3-for-4 with an RBI while Starn helped his own cause by hitting a single and a double with an RBI for Pennsville (6-6), which bounced back after losing each of its previous four games, including one at the hands of Pitman, 6-1.