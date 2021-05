LeBron James is complaining about the NBA play-in tournament and it’s not hard to see why. After losing last night, the Lakers are tied for the seventh spot in the West. This means they might have to go through a play-in game to make the playoffs. To make matters worse, LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to play. This potentially sets up value for the Lakers and a familiar-looking player is already on top of the DraftKings and FanDuel boom odds on the Awesemo NBA DFS Boom vs. Bust Tool. Let’s check out who else is popping in the NBA fantasy projections tonight.