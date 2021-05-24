The Real Meaning Behind BTS's 'No More Dream'

It’s no secret that Netflix home pages are tailored according to past viewing patterns. What you see depends on what you’ve watched, which is why your interface might look a lot different than the one your spouse or neighbor sees when they log on. Perhaps not as widely known: Some of the categories and content rows that might seem objective are actually just as personalized. “Popular on Netflix” and “Trending,” for example, sure sound like Nielsen-like rankings of what’s hot in the U.S. or the rest of the world. Turns out they’re not.