GLOVERSVILLE — The city will probably not have a Memorial Day parade this year, City Clerk Jennifer Mazur reported to the Common Council Tuesday night at City Hall. In her report to the council, Mazur said there exists a committee that annually organizes parades, as it is not a city government event. But she said she hasn’t heard from the committee this year and it may be too late for a Memorial Day parade. She said she gets repeated questions from the public on whether there will be a Memorial Day parade this year.