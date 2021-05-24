If your sixth love language involves bread, seafood, tinned fish, and cheese, drop what you’re doing and make a reservation at The Anchovy Bar, a restaurant by the State Bird Provisions team. A meal here feels like a special occasion, but with piles of fluffy parmesan and 24-month-aged prosciutto in place of confetti and cake. No matter what you order, everything from the steamed potatoes with cod roe and Mendocino nori butters to the slick, salty anchovies bathed in olive oil will be both exquisite and delicious - and taste even better when paired with an aperitif or a glass of wine from their pretty extensive list. But one dish that rules them all is the spicy, whipped cloud of Wagon Wheel cheese, which is a MasterClass in the beauty of simplicity.