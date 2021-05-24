newsbreak-logo
Pasadena, CA

By Brant Cox
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Located in the front courtyard of The Pasadena Playhouse, Saso is Spanish/Mediterranean spot with a patio that feels like you apparated to a real plaza in the south of Spain. There's a bubbling stone fountain, string lights hanging overhead, and massive trees providing natural shade as the sun sets over downtown Pasadena. It's somewhere you could use for a number of different situations, but we love it most for date night, when you can share a bunch of pintxos (don't miss the wagyu steak bites with chimichurri) and take advantage of a wine list where most of the bottles fall under $50.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

