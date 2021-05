The final of the four undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed was an intriguing athlete along the defensive line in Cam Murray from Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State defensive lineman Cam Murray (6-2, 294) started all 11 games last season and led the team’s defensive tackles with 22 tackles while also having six tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He played in 42 games at Oklahoma State and finished his career with 62 tackles (33 solo), 8.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three passes defensed.