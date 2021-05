Almost a year after an F-22 Raptor fighter jet crashed on the base’s range, an Air Force Accident Investigation Board report still is not ready for public release. The F-22 Raptor, part of the 325th Fighter Wing, was on a routine training mission with the 33rd Fighter Wing when it crashed about 9:15 a.m. May 15, 2020, in a closed area of the Eglin Air Force Base reservation about 12 miles northeast of the main section of the sprawling base.