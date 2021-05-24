newsbreak-logo
Tillamook, OR

All Tillamook, Clatsop State Forest campgrounds reopening by Memorial Day weekend

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Department of Forestry has announced that all campgrounds in the Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests will have reopened by Memorial Day weekend, with the last few stragglers opening Thursday, May 27. Joining campgrounds opened throughout the last few weeks are Brown’s Camp, Gales Creek Campground, Jones Creek, Nehalem...

Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Oregon Coast Railriders impacted Tillamook County

How has Oregon Coast Railriders contributed to Tillamook County? In many ways. Oregon Coast Railriders has contributed directly to Tillamook county by establishing a wildly successful business and hiring locals for entry level seasonal summer job. For many of our staff, it was their first job. From 2016 thru 2020 we employed about 70 full and part-time jobs. Our customers pleasant experience on the rails prompted many smiles, laughs and joy and as we shared the out-of-doors with our guests. The joy our guests experienced spilled over to the businesses they visited once they left our sites in Bay City and Wheeler. Local businesses were pleased to serve our guests sugary treats, drinks, or a meal. Many a fellow business owner told us so with big smiling faces. We helped them to prosper. Oregon Coast Railriders is a small five month a year seasonal business. In five years, we paid about $346,000 in wages for mostly entry level jobs. In 2021 we would again have employed and paid wages for about 15 local people with an estimated five-month season payroll of approximately $90,000. We paid our bills in a timely manner, followed the rules, reinvested, and made improvements to our company. Our business expenditures trickled down to the local economy. Expenses such as local taxes, state, federal taxes, fees to the Port of Tillamook Bay and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. We purchased goods and services from local businesses. Services such as welding, toilets, garbage service, site engineering, gravel, and excavation. We purchased advertising, parts, lots of safety vests, supplies, printed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other miscellaneous supplies. We tried to purchase a small, easy care parcel of ground but that disappointingly fell through. We were busy building our business with many goods and service purchased in Tillamook county. We served many guests, 51,000, in 5 years of operation. We think that is surprisingly good, we started with zero name recognition and were an unknown industry. If allowed to finish our 2020 season which was also marked by COVID, we would have served closer to a total of 54,000 guests since 2016. I would expect that our ridership for 2021 could easily exceeded 13,000 riders. Our ridership was expanding rapidly. We had many loyal repeat customers. Our guests purchased food, lodging, rode the train, visited museums, purchased souvenirs, fuel and many other things. Some of those guests may have decided to purchase a business, artwork, a house or vacation house, RV or whatever caught their eye that they could afford. Just imagine the multiplier effect of our customers in Tillamook county! You may not remember but, we were courted by the Port of Tillamook Bay, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook tourism, chamber of commerce, the economic development community, county commissioners and others. All those creative thinkers were correct, Oregon Coast Railriders in Tillamook County would create jobs, bring money to the county by providing one more reason for locals to stay and play at home and tourist to come and play. You will also remember that we were the first in the nation to offer commercial railriding as outdoor recreation. Our fledging business began as a vision with no business model to follow. Opening was a no go, until we found some insurance.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Statetillamookheadlightherald.com

Governor fills two vacant positions on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Chad Allen of Tillamook and Randi Svaty of Ontario to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Both appointments were effective May 13 and the new members will fill the remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers passed away in December 2020, and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January 2021.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Gordon's Update May 17

After a really nice weekend it looks like we are in for a few days of badly needed rain. It looks like we have a weak cold front approaching from the northwest that is causing some patchy morning drizzle in the thickened marine layer. There is also a slight chance of rain this afternoon with winds becoming westerly 5-10, the afternoon high near 57. Tonight, we have a better chance of seeing some rain as the front moves through, winds southwesterly winds 8-12 gusting to 20, the low near 43.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Rockaway Beach, ORbeachconnection.net

Seasonal Surprises of Rockaway Beach: N. Oregon Coast Storms to Changing Sands

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – All up and down the Oregon coast, there is always something captivating happening along the beaches – and Rockaway Beach is definitely no exception. In September and October, as those glorious “Second Summer” conditions hit their full stride, the weather doesn’t just cooperate, it captivates. As winter arrives, those cloudy skies at sunset for some reason have a different color scheme to them, staying that way through winter most of the time. Sand levels rise and fall throughout the year, revealing old treasures or adding new ones in the way they change this beach.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: A Day in Tillamook

Stunning beaches. An air museum. A railroad. A cheese factory…. Believe it or not, you can find all of these and more in the Tillamook area along the Oregon Coast. In this week’s Destination Oregon report, sponsored by Beaver Coach Sales and Happy Camper RV Rentals, Dave Jones shows us why so many people are drawn to the region.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

South County Fencepost May 11

Ballots for the special election are due no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. It’s safest, given the short deadline, for ballots to be submitted to drop boxes. In South County, our options are Kiawanda Community Center on Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City and across from Center Market on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. If Tillamook is more convenient, there’s a drive by drop box located at the corner of Third Street and Laurel Avenue in downtown Tillamook. Post marks do not count; ballots must reach their destination by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Tillamook, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 25 miles off Tillamook Bay, OR Tuesday May 11th

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 19-year-old crew member aboard the 38-foot commercial fishing vessel Joseph Tuesday afternoon 25 miles west of Tillamook Bay. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday May 11th, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a call from the vessel’s captain reporting the crew member was experiencing intense fatigue, difficulty breathing and periodically losing feeling in his hands and feet.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Cape Meares Fencepost May 11

Kathy and Kevin Burke came upon a couple of harsh, if not uncommon, examples of nature at work recently. A four-foot shark was flopping about on the beach; seagulls had already started pecking at him. Just a few days after that, they found a longnose lancetfish; it was fast becoming eagle food. Both finds are unusual for our beach. The longnose lancetfish has large eyes, a clue that it lives at a significant depth during daylight, and it comes up closer to the surface at night to prey on salmon and other fish. This fish is also characterized by a long, high dorsal fin and sharply pointed teeth. Death for both fish but sustenance for the birds.
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Chamber Chatter: Chamber has free PPE for small businesses

The Chamber recently received a third shipment of Personal Protective Equipment from Business Oregon, and with our in-house storage space stocked with masks, gloves, and sanitizer, it feels like a good time to recap the free PPE program we’ve been helping manage. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economic development...
Tillamook County, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Gardening Matters: COVID-19 plant shopping

In this unsettled second spring of Covid when infection numbers seem to be increasing again, I have found I am still reluctant to shop in person at a nursery. In any year, May in a nursery is always a time of increased shoppers and I am not really ready to be around hordes of people even though I have had both vaccines and passed my two-week goal. Most of the larger nurseries are requiring masks and limiting visitors, but even so, it seems garden shoppers all gather near the same plants, be it annuals, vegetable starts or perennials. And if we have to wait in line to get in or get out, well, I don’t feel safe there, either.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

New collections manager at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum welcomes another member to its staff, Peyton Tracy, who will serve as the museum’s assistant director and collections manager. “I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to Oregon and joining such an exciting organization,” Tracy said. “The wealth of history held within the collections is impressive and important, and the dedication of both the staff here at TCPM and the community for this institution is infectious! Both are tremendous strengths of this organization that I’m both deeply grateful for and hope to encourage. I’m honored to be able to join and serve this community and act as a steward for its history.”
Tillamook County, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador contest set

The Tillamook County Dairy Women are excited to be holding the 2021 Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador contest on Sunday, May 16. Two qualified girls running for the title this year. 2019 Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador, Araya Wilks, will pass the crown to the newly elected princess and officially retire, as...
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Tillamook City Council freezes enforcement of sewer lateral inspections

Tillamook City Council approved during a council meeting Monday, May 3, a 90-day freeze on enforcement of sewer lateral inspections for realtors to provide education to their clients. The ordinance, passed in December 2020, requires a sewer lateral inspection prior to the close of escrow upon a sale or transfer of a house or property, the installation of additional plumbing facilities that produce an increase in sewage flow from the house, when a sanitary sewer overflow occurs, etc.