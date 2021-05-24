newsbreak-logo
Celtics's Robert Williams expected to play in Game 2 against the Nets

After blocking nine shots in Game 1, Robert Williams will be available for Game 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNzNX_0a9q9wp900
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) runs up the court during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The Celtics expect to have Robert Williams for Tuesday’s Game 2 in their first-round series against the Nets.

Williams put together a dominant performance in just 23 minutes on Saturday, as he posted 11 points, nine rebounds, and a Celtics postseason-record nine blocked shots while dealing with turf toe and a hyper-extended toe.

“Rob’s doing pretty well,” Brad Stevens told reporters after Monday’s practice. “We’re trying to keep him off his feet as much as possible on these days away from the game. But he was dressed and went through more of the walkthrough portion of practice.”

Steve Nash said Williams was “terrific” in Game 1.

“Obviously, I think he had nine blocks, challenged shots, and is an offensive rebounder,” Nash said. “So a big part of the game. Played a big role for them. And yeah, it is what it is. We’ve got to be careful on our decision-making when we’re around him, but this is a good challenge for us to figure out ways to not allow him to have such a big impact.”

Williams struggled to stay healthy, but he averaged eight points and 6.9 rebounds in 52 games during the regular season while shooting 72.1 percent from the field. He averaged 1.8 blocks per game, which was sixth in the NBA, and he blocked 4.7 percent of all opponent shots — 97th percentile among NBA bigs. The Celtics’s offense scored 3.5 points per 100 possessions more with Williams on the floor this season.

Game 2 tips off on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.

