Video Games

Team Ninja is Rumored to Be Making a Final Fantasy Souls Game - IGN Daily Fix

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hot new rumor for your Monday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Team Ninja might be working on a Final Fantasy game. But that's not the craziest thing about that rumor: it might be inspired by Dark Souls. Weird, right? Take-Two Interactive recently revealed that Microsoft will be publishing "future iterations" of The Outer Worlds from now on. What does that mean? A possible sequel? Proper next-gen remasters? Who knows?! And finally we've got a closer look at Biomutant, presented by THQ Nordic.

