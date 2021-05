Still burning over Regé-Jean Page, even though you've rewatched Bridgerton at least three times? I feel you. While my Duke of Hastings-obsessed heart was shattered when I heard Page won't be returning for season two of the hit Netflix show, I can still console myself with memories and GIFs . . . so many beautiful GIFs. I mean, come on, even the hardest of hearts will soften at the sight of the Duke licking that spoon or ripping off his shirt in the rain or staring at Daphne with a look so intense it almost gives you an out-of-body experience. The hardest part is deciding which GIF speaks to you the most! Luckily, all you have to do is look to the stars and let the zodiac point you in the right direction. Find the sexy Regé-Jean Page GIF just for you based on your zodiac sign ahead.