Corrie spoiler: Gary caught up in gun drama as Sharon attempts to do a runner

 3 days ago

New ITV spoilers reveal that next week's Coronation Street will be full of drama as someone pulls a gun out as Sharon Bentley tries to flee the cobbles.

At the start of the week, Sharon (Tracie Bennett) starts to panic as she is aware that Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is onto them and suspects Sharon was involved in Sam Blakeman's kidnapping.

Sharon needs to up her game and quizzes Toyah about Leanne’s recent visit, as Natasha confronts Gary Windass (Mikey North) and accuses him of hiring the man with a van who kidnapped Sam.

However, Jenny soon learns that it was Sharon who hired the van and decides to voice her suspicions to Ronnie.

Gary Windass will find himself in a dangerous situation on Coronation Street next week
Ronnie reveals that he heard Sharon quizzing Toyah about Leanne and it sends Jenny into a spin as she starts putting two and two together.

She decides to tell Toyah and Imran that she suspects Sharon was involved in Sam’s kidnap and when Imran reveals that Sam was kidnapped to draw Leanne out of hiding as she’s the key witness in the trial of a drugs barron called Harvey, Jenny is stunned.

Sharon Bentley is on the verge of doing a runner but Gary is determined to stop her from escaping ( Image: ITV)

Determined that Rita should know the truth, Jenny bangs on her door, however when Sharon appears it looks like Jenny could be in grave danger.

The following day, Sharon plans her escape as Imran reports her to the police as it appears she’s involved with a drugs gang.

Rita returns home to find Sharon clearly about to do a runner and demands answers, which leads Sharon to pouring her heart out and claiming she had no choice but to join her drug dealing brother and life went downhill from there.

Sharon helped plan the kidnapping of poor little Sam in order to draw out his dad Nick

Rita assures Sharon that she still loves her no matter what, but at the same time Maria is shocked to hear from Imran that it was Gary who helped piece together how Sharon orchestrated Sam’s kidnap.

Spotting the same van that was used in the kidnap outside the Kabin, Gary forces his way inside and orders Rita to call the police whilst he goes after Sharon.

But outside the driver pulls out a gun and as Maria checks on Rita, a gun shot can be heard but will Gary be caught in the crossfire? And will Sharon successfully do a runner?

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30pm and 8:30pm on ITV.

