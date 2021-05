Unless you’re vying for a prime camping spot, there’s no need to be in a rush to get a jump on the long Memorial Day Weekend. The weather is going to be a little iffy on Friday, especially in North Idaho. Expect breezy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. Showers will continue over North Idaho most of the day. High temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 60s, which is just a little below average.