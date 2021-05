God of War Ragnarok delay speculation has begun to make the rounds following a couple of tweets from a prominent industry insider. Last fall, ahead of the release of the PS5, Sony announced a new God of War game. At the time, it didn't name the game nor show any of it off. Neither of these things have changed. What it did do at the time of reveal is claim the game was releasing in 2021. So far, it hasn't budged on this window for the game, but as we get deeper and deeper into the year, it's increasingly obvious this was never a realistic window.