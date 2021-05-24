Livestock: Impact of Higher Corn Prices on Cattle Finishing Net Returns
Corn price futures for the July 2021 contract (December 2021 contract) increased from $4.68 per bushel ($4.31 per bushel) in early January to $6.93 ($5.83) for the week ending May 14. Moreover, using the iFarm Price Distribution Tool there was a 29.5 percent chance on May 17 that the expiration price for the December corn futures contract will fall be below $4.50 and a 28.9 percent chance that the price will be above $6.00.agfax.com