SLOCOMB, Ala. – The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Slocomb, Alabama. Jada Yvonne Varner, 16-year-old is a white female with blonde/strawberry blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing blue jean overall cutoffs and a white shirt. She was last seen around 4 pm on May 9th near County Road 28 in Slocomb.